Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $77,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $796.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,786. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $791.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.60.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.