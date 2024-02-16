Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $52,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $14.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,786.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,329. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,800.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,655.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,449.86.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.