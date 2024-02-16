Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,667 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $53,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 379.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,111,000 after purchasing an additional 975,669 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.01. 580,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.