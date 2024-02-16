Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $70,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

