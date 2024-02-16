Korea Investment CORP Has $60.58 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.35% of Jacobs Solutions worth $60,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. 236,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,735. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $148.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

