Korea Investment CORP Has $84.42 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $84,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,550. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.28 and a 200-day moving average of $428.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $527.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.