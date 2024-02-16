Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,465 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.26% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $69,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 5,888,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,223,688. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

