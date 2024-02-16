Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $954.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,760. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $973.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $909.45 and its 200-day moving average is $846.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

