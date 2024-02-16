Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $73,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.88. 373,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

