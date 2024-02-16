Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 874,414 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $58,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Schlumberger stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 2,057,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,101,270. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.