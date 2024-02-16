Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,973 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $76,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $43,117,206. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $379.71. The company had a trading volume of 413,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,920. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

