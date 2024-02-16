Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,300 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.50% of Amdocs worth $50,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amdocs by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amdocs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,753,000 after buying an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.50. 148,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,737. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

