Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.00 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

