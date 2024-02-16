Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $28.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $92,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

