Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

KYMR opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 278,287 shares during the period.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

