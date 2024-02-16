Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period.

Landos Biopharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 9,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,452. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

