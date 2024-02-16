Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $196.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.