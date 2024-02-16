Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director Frank E. Thomas Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
