Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director Frank E. Thomas Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRMR

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.