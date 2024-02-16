Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

LSCC opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 37.96% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

