LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 248,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 410,831 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LianBio Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Analysts predict that LianBio will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LianBio by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,779,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,337 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 1,466.1% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LianBio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Stories

