Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Lichen China

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Lichen China Stock Up 21.8 %

Shares of LICN opened at $1.34 on Friday. Lichen China has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

