LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.04 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

