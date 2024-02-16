Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at TD Cowen

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $395.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $428.69 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.77 and its 200-day moving average is $394.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

