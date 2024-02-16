Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Don M. Bailey purchased 96,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,730,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,666,255 shares in the company, valued at $43,332,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don M. Bailey acquired 96,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $100,001.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,153.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 142.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 5,302,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,184,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 88.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

