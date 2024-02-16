Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,451 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

