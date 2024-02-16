Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LAD traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.50. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 615,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

