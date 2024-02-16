LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $68.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.