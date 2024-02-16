Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Down 3.5%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

