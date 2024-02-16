Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,008,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.42% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after buying an additional 1,816,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $23,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,588 shares of company stock worth $2,976,954. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

