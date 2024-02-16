Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.71% of Altice USA worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.18 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $991.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.