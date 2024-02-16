Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,989 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.93% of Marten Transport worth $30,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 27.59%.
Separately, Vertical Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
