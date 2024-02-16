Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.33% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

View Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $170.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $175.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.