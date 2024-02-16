Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $27,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,392,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $543,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $543,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.5 %

POWI stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

