Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,920 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.41% of Alkermes worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

