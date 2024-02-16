Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,787 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.26% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,287 shares of company stock worth $37,043,679. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

