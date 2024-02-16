Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $30.36 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401,806 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.49% of Xencor worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Xencor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 20.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

