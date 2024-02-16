Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.37% of Gentex worth $28,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

