Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 5,472 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.37% of Matador Resources worth $26,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,349,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $67.71.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

