Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $68.80 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

