Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.59% of Euronet Worldwide worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.