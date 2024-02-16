Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 27,497 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,345,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 451,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.10 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.