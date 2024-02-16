Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $188.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $122.10 and a 52-week high of $198.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

