Loop Capital Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

