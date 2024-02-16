Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 404,267 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth $54,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.