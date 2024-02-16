Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 577,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.35% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 280,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $8,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

OLO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLO

Insider Activity

In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.