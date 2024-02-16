Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $4.53 Million in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.94% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

