Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.7 %

APP opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

