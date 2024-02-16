Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.71.

LPX stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

