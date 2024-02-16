Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGA. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

