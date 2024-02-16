MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.65

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 197461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

